Biden’s campaign makes debut on TikTok, contracting with prior expression against platform

(MENAFN) Leader Joe Biden's 2024 campaign has made its debut on TikTok, a move that contrasts with his prior expression of national security concerns regarding the platform, which led to its ban on federal devices. However, Biden himself is not expected to join the platform, nor are other members of his administration. Instead, the campaign's TikTok account will be managed exclusively by the campaign team, aiming to engage with voters in an increasingly diverse American population, especially as younger demographics shift away from traditional communication channels.



The decision to launch the campaign on TikTok comes amid ongoing apprehensions regarding the platform's potential security risks. Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have cautioned about the possibility of TikTok's owner, ByteDance, sharing user data—including browsing history, location, and biometric identifiers—with the Chinese government. Biden's administration took action in 2022 by prohibiting the use of TikTok on federal government devices, with exceptions limited to law enforcement, national security, and security research purposes. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has conducted thorough reviews of the app over several years due to its secretive nature and the concerns surrounding data privacy and national security.



Campaign officials have assured that they are implementing advanced security measures and protocols to safeguard against potential risks. However, the specifics of these measures, including whether they are primarily focused on protecting campaign data or voter information, have not been disclosed.



A Chinese law enacted in 2017 mandates that companies operating in China must provide relevant personal data to the government for national security purposes. While there is no concrete evidence suggesting that TikTok has complied with such demands, apprehensions persist due to the substantial amount of user data it, like other social media platforms, collects. As the campaign navigates its presence on TikTok, it faces the ongoing challenge of balancing outreach efforts with concerns about data security and privacy.

