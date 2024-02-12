Integration Security Service Market Accelerates At 14.1% CAGR To Hit US$ 69.15 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration Security Services Playing Key Role in Lowering False Alarms and Streamlining Security Operations Rockville, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Integration Security Service Market , valued at US$ 18.56 billion in 2024, is forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2034. Key factors influencing market growth include growing awareness of the advantages of integrated security solutions and the affordability of these systems. Furthermore, the primary driver for the growth of the market is the rising need for integration platforms as a service (iPaaS) and related solutions. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Integration Security Service Market Research Report

By Deployment Type By Application By End User By Industry By Region

On-premise SaaS

Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management Theft Management

Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy & Utilities Manufacturing

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Integration security services combine several security measures like intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control, and fire safety systems into a single, cohesive security solution. Businesses and organizations can manage security threats with a complete and well-coordinated strategy thanks to this approach.

Enhanced security posture, decreased likelihood of security incidents, and increased operational efficiency are all provided by integration security services. Businesses can more easily manage security threats, lower false alarms, and streamline security operations with an integrated security system.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



In 2024, the global integration security service market is estimated to be valued at US$ 18.56 billion.

From 2024 to 2034, demand for integration security services is projected to increase at a stellar CAGR of 14.1%.

By the end of 2034, the global market is forecasted to reach US$ 69.15 billion.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% through 2034.

Over the next 10 years, demand for integration security services in small & medium enterprises is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 13.4%. North America is forecasted to account for 36.4% share of the global market by 2034.

“ The market for integration security services is expanding rapidly, propelled by various significant factors like growing awareness of the benefits of integrated security solutions and their cost-effectiveness. To address the issues posed by the ever-evolving security landscape, the market is adapting with creative and integrated solutions as businesses look for all-encompassing security solutions ,” says a Fact analyst.

Confluence of Cutting-Edge Technologies with Transformative Trends Shaping IT Services Offerings

Integration of security systems aids companies in adhering to security-related laws and industry standards, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

The IT services sector has the potential for substantial transformation as advancements in 5G, blockchain, AR/VR, and AI are projected to influence this landscape. The release of 5G technology is projected to prompt companies to implement on-premise networks. The ongoing digital shift is projected to simplify the creation of new networks customized for local frequencies for the upgradation of existing networks. The establishment of real-time IT locations becomes crucial to facilitate the automation of intricate systems.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 69.15 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 14.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Competitive Landscape

Currently, few players hold a majority of the market share. With the enhancement of IT consultancy services, new entrants are joining the market, increasing their market share, and enabling the expansion of operations into emerging economies.

In March 2021, IBM Security introduced enhanced services to aid enterprises in overseeing their rules, controls, and cloud security strategy within hybrid cloud environments. Leveraging IBM expertise along with cloud-native solutions and technologies from both third-party sources and IBM itself, these services enable enterprises to establish a unified security strategy across their entire cloud ecosystems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the integration security service market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on deployment type (on-premise, SaaS), application (compliance management, identity & access management, theft management), and end user (large enterprises, small & medium enterprises), and industry (BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

