Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´S Transactions – Aki Jaskari

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager ́s Transactions – Aki Jaskari

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Jaskari Aki

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy Member

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc

LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 51965/7/6

Transaction date: 2024-02-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306733

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 21.65010 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1) Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 21.65010 EUR



Oma Savings Bank Plc





Further enquiries:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 665 92

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media



