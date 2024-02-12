(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 12 February 2024
Announcement no. 14/2024
Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)
Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.
For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at
Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails
Attachment
