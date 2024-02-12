Solvexia Recognised As A G2 High Performer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SolveXia awarded G2 High Performer badge for Winter 2024, recognising its excellence and customer satisfaction. Customers rate SolveXia 4.7 out of 5 stars.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SolveXia , a leader in financial process automation, has been awarded the High Performer badge for Winter 2024 by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This award underscores SolveXia's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. By offering innovative solutions and exceptional customer support, SolveXia has established itself as the go-to choice for businesses seeking to optimise their finance operations and improve overall efficiency.

G2 awards its High Performer badge to software companies based on high ratings and positive customer reviews. SolveXia achieved a remarkable rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from its satisfied clients.

"We are thrilled to receive the High Performer badge from G2 for Winter 2024. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with world-leading process automation and exceptional customer service," said Adem Turgut, CEO of SolveXia. "We are grateful to our customers for their support and positive reviews, which have helped us achieve this milestone.”

Below are some 5-star reviews from users of various company sizes and industries describing their experience with SolveXia:

-“Excellent support and service. SolveXia's team is extremely knowledgeable and communicative. There's always a team member available 24/7 from anywhere in the world. Also, design options give long term self service.” - Mid-Market (51-1000 employees)

-“Excellent service and Great product. We have been using SolveXia for few years now and so far we are so happy with SolveXia. SolveXia is the solution to streamline our GL account reconciliation approval process, where we will upload all our reconciliations onto SolveXia portal. The portal will then notify the respective approver (via email) to review and either approve or reject your reconciliations. It is also super easy to navigate.” - Enterprise (>1000 employees)

-“Solving our headaches and saving us time. We have been using SolveXia for over 10 years at our company. We are currently going through an upgrade and I was impressed how their product team spent the time to really understand our business issues before we implemented the new development.” - CEO, Small-Business (<50 employees)

-“A very good solutions partner. We have worked with SolveXia for almost two years now and been impressed by both the quality of the team and flexibility of their platform. They bring technical capability to the table, working with us to automate data transformation and reporting processes previously done on spreadsheets.” - Small-Business (<50 employees)

-“Excellent tool, excellent support and excellent team. Using SolveXia for a year now, on daily basis and it's flexibility, stability and performance is top notch. The solution is easy to use. The support is quick to respond and fix any issues. It integrated with all of required systems and works consistently as at the day it was set up. The tool implementation for a very complex solution with a significant number of features and scenarios was extremely professional from requirements gathering to the go live. The team is amazing to work with.” - Mid-Market (51-1000 employees)

G2 is used by over 90 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, who use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To read more SolveXia reviews on G2, click here .

About SolveXia:

The SolveXia Platform is a powerful automation and AI-powered tool that helps speed up complex, mission-critical processes such as reconciliations, rebate management, and regulatory reporting. It is easy to use, quick to deploy, and supported by the best-in-class team. It enables Finance Teams to optimise costs and concentrate on strategic initiatives that drive business growth.

To learn how SolveXia can help you and your team, visit solvexia.

