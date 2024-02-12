5 Indian Power Couples Crafting Success Stories Together

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANSlife) The Indian startup ecosystem has seen a burgeoning trend of Couple-preneurs - dynamic duos who have joined forces to establish and steer their ventures to success.

These remarkable partnerships have not only laid the foundations but have also skillfully nurtured their enterprises together.

As Valentine's Day approaches, we spotlight five resilient Indian businesses founded by couple-preneurs, exemplifying not only rapid growth within a short timeframe but also establishing themselves as leaders in their respective categories. Let's dive into the inspiring stories of these entrepreneurial pairs!

Ghazal and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth

Mamaearth, a venture by the entrepreneurial duo Ghazal and Varun Alagh under Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL), established in 2016 and achieved Unicorn status in 2022. Tailored for the personal care needs of young, ambitious, and socially conscious Indian consumers, Mamaearth has curated an exceptional product portfolio featuring over 120 items. In just four years, their offerings have reached over 2.5 million customers spanning 500 cities in India.

Swati and Rohan Bhargava, CashKaro

Founded in 2013 by the power couple Swati and Rohan Bhargava, CashKaro, India's No. 1 Cashback & Coupons app has achieved a remarkable revenue milestone of Rs 252 Crores in the fiscal year 2023. Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to facilitating growth for its partners, the platform has recorded an exceptional Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 4,500 Crores. CashKaro is considered the country's go-to savings destination for shoppers, offering Cashback, Coupons, and Price Comparison on a single platform. When users shop via CashKaro on sites like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, etc, it receives a commission from partner sites for driving the sale. A large portion of this commission is passed on to the users as Real Cashback that they can transfer to their bank. CashKaro raised Rs 130 Crores ($16 million) led by Affle Global Pte. Ltd. (AGPL), bringing their total raised thus far to Rs 250 Crores.

Anand Shahani and Mehak Sagar, WedMeGood

When Anand Shahani and Mehak Sagar decided to get married four years ago, it was the harrowing experience of organising their wedding which prompted them to launch WedMeGood. Realising the concept of a big fat Indian wedding market was here to stay, it made business sense for the young couple to start WedMeGood, a marketplace for all wedding-based products and services. WedMeGood connects users looking for wedding services to vendors who provide these services. The portal compiles a list of vendors from Photographers, Makeup Artists, Jewellery Brands, and decorators to help couples find the best professionals. Users can browse through extensive details of vendors, including reviews, prices, contact information, and other FAQs.

Kaushik Mukherjee and Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics

Established in 2012 by the enterprising couple Kaushik Mukherjee and Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing premium cosmetic companies, capturing the hearts of millennials. This brand of choice for independent women challenges stereotypes with its disruptive attitude, unique low-poly packaging, and chart-topping products. The CEO, Vineeta Singh, and COO, Kaushik Mukherjee, steer SUGAR's global operations, dispatching best-selling beauty products across Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories from cutting-edge facilities in Germany, Italy, India, the United States, and Korea.

Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar, Chumbak

Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar got married in 2005 and together founded Chumbak in 2009. Chumbak is a lifestyle brand with a wide range of exquisite and unique home decor items and fashion accessories. Chumbak was founded to create fun and colourful Indian souvenirs. It has since grown into one of India's most popular lifestyle and home decore brands with locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. Chumbak also has its flagship stores in Bengaluru and Delhi, as well as online stores. Apart from its flagship and online stores, Chumbak has 54 retail stores across India and also sells it online on various e-commerce platforms.

