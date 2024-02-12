Bengal Governor Face Protests While On Way To Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 12 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday faced protests while he was on way to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district which has been witnessing protests since Thursday.

The protests in Sandeshkhali are mainly led by local women, demanding the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

The Governor landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Monday morning at around 8.30 a.m. and from the airport his convoy left for Sandeshkhali.

As his convoy reached near Malancha, it was stopped by a group of ruling Trinamool Congress activists, demanding that first the Governor should ask the Central government to release the dues to the state government for the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA.

The Governor's convoy had to stop and remain stranded there for over five minutes. Later the local cops cleared the road and he again started his journey towards Sandeshkhali.

Since last Thursday, Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests by the local women demanding the arrest of Trinamool leader Shahjahan and his associates. They have alleged that Shahjahan and his associates have illegally grabbed land owned by the locals and are also forcing locals for labour work without any compensation.

The women protesters have also alleged that they are unable to come out of their home after sunset out of fear of humiliation and molestation at the hands of Shahjahan and his associates.

Section 144 has been imposed in Sandeshkhali-I and Sandeshkhali-II blocks while the internet ban has also been imposed at Sandeshkhali and adjacent Hingalganj.

--IANS

src/dan