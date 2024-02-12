Private Tutoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Private Tutoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global private tutoring market size reached US$ 115.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 231.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.

Private tutoring, also known as shadow training or supplemental education, encompasses a well-structured series of one-on-one instructive activities conducted outside of the traditional school settings. It offers individualized educational assistance to students besides the traditional school or college system. Its purpose is to supplement the mainstream education system by providing personalized instruction to enhance students' academic performance, test preparation, and engagement in extracurricular activities. It caters to learners of all age groups, offering support in reading, writing, mathematics, and language acquisition. It can be conducted both offline and online, with scheduling options ranging from regular sessions to an as-needed basis. Students or families hire private tutors who offer coaching services through online or offline platforms. These tutors assist students in reaching their academic and personal learning objectives. They mainly serve students who are struggling to achieve their desired grades or are aiming for exceptional academic performance. Private tutoring offers numerous features, such as accommodating individual learning styles and pacing, which allows students to navigate their academic challenges with reduced distractions, heightened motivation, and improved overall performance within the school environment. As a result, private tutoring finds extensive applications in academic, sports, and art training across the globe.



For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/private-tutoring-market/requestsample

Private Tutoring Market Trends and Drivers:

The global private tutoring market is primarily driven by the escalating educational standards and the increasing competition for admissions. Moreover, students seeking private tuition to receive personalized instruction and customized learning plans, allowing them to gain a competitive advantage and excel in their academics, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for personalized and adaptive microlearning due to its ability to provide concise and relevant content that addresses students' knowledge gaps is another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of cost-effective online tutoring programs owing to rapid digitization in the education industry and the increasing use of smartphones is propelling market growth. Besides this, the surging adoption of online private tutoring that offers enhanced convenience and versatile features due to rapid urbanization, intensifying competition, and the desire to excel academically has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and gamification solutions to make the delivery of course content more convenient is contributing to the market growth. Along with this, the growing focus on personalized training and the emergence of digital learning libraries have accelerated the product adoption rate. Other factors, including the increasing competition among children for enrollment in prestigious schools, surging investments in private education by key players, inflating consumer disposable incomes, and rising consumer spending on better education, are also anticipated to drive the market further.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Learning Method Insights:



Online

Blended Others

Course Type Insights:



Curriculum-Based Learning

Test Preparation Others

Application Insights:



Academic Training

Sports Training

Art Training Others

End User Insights:



Pre-School Children

Primary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

American Tutor Inc.

Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc.

Daekyo Co. Ltd.

EF Education First

iTutorGroup Inc.

Kaplan Inc.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Tal Education Group.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163