Saas-Based SCM Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ SaaS-based SCM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global SaaS-based SCM market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2024-2032.

SaaS-based supply chain management (SCM) is a cloud computing model that offers businesses a streamlined approach to managing their supply chain operations. It manages various aspects of the supply chain, such as inventory, procurement, logistics, and demand forecasting, hosted and delivered over the Internet by a third-party provider. It offers several benefits to organizations and eradicates the need for upfront investments in software and hardware infrastructure, allowing companies to focus resources on core business activities. It also provides flexibility, scalability, and accessibility, enabling users to access and manage their supply chain data anywhere with an internet connection. Additionally, the subscription-based pricing model of SaaS-based SCM ensures cost-effectiveness by reducing ongoing maintenance expenses.



Trends and Drivers:

The SaaS-based supply chain management (SCM) market is primarily driven by the growing healthcare industry. In addition, the increasing use of supply chain management to ensure the availability of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment is influencing the market growth. SaaS-based SCM solutions help healthcare providers optimize inventory levels, minimize wastage, and maintain critical supplies, contributing to better patient care. Moreover, the widespread adoption of SaaS-based supply chain management in the automotive sector optimizes the management of components and parts sourced from various suppliers, representing another major growth-inducing factor. It also allows just-in-time inventory practices, minimizes supply chain disruptions, and enhances supplier collaboration, leading to smoother production processes. Furthermore, the rising application of SaaS-based SCM in the food and beverage (F&B) sector ensures the freshness and quality of products, allows real-time monitoring of temperature-sensitive products, and reduces waste through optimized inventory management, thus creating a positive market outlook.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Solution:



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Public

Private Hybrid

Breakup by End User:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application:



Transportation Management

Inventory and Warehouse Management

Sourcing and Procurement Management

Order Management

Demand and Operations Planning Others

Breakup by Vertical:



Consumer Goods and Retail

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Blue Yonder Inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Highjump Software Inc. (Körber AG)

International Business Machines Corporation

Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.)

Kinaxis Inc.

Logility Inc. (American Software Inc.)

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corporation SAP SE.

