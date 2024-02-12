(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE)



Signing day at the lawyer's office in Munich, from the left Anders T. Nordlund and Mohamad Hussein

Munich, February 12 2024 - Smicolon, a fast-growing software development and IT consulting company based in Munich, Germany, today announced its transition from a UG (Unternehmergesellschaft) to a GmbH (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) legal structure.

This significant shift in legal form is attributed to the company's growth and a substantial surge in sales. Strategically, transitioning to a GmbH is designed to expand the company's reach, positioning Smicolon as a preferred partner for larger corporate clients who might hesitate to collaborate with a UG. Smicolon's transition from UG to GmbH reflects its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and its determination to provide solutions in the ever-changing digital landscape.

"Our tailored business approach has resonated profoundly with startups aiming for a swift market launch via a minimum viable product (MVP). We've also been the go-to for small to medium-sized companies and software agencies who find themselves short of the expertise required to kickstart new projects," said Anders T. Nordlund, Co-Founder of Smicolon.

"We're excited for what the future holds for us. With the GmbH legal status, we aim to provide personalised, comprehensive, and affordable services to help businesses of all sizes and stages excel at digitising their work and managing their software tools while delivering exceptional user experiences to their customers."

Smicolon's newest model, Software Development as a Service (SDaaS), has received high praise from its clients. It provides an entire team of developers at a low monthly subscription cost, equivalent to that of a single software engineer, making it appealing to numerous small-to-medium-sized enterprises.

However, what sets us apart is what they get in return - a dedicated team of skilled senior software engineers, including a full-stack software engineer, a frontend software engineer, a backend software engineer, and an experienced team lead.

"Our emphasis on attracting top-tier talent from organisations like Google, Vodafone, and AirAsia has been instrumental in our growth over the past year. This strategy has not only elevated our expertise, but also firmly established us as the go-to choice for many of our clients. It's a testament to our commitment to excellence and a pivotal factor in our continued success," said Mohamed Hussein, Co-Founder of Smicolon.

Smicolon is not just evolving in its business structure, but also receiving widespread recognition in the industry. The company has been awarded 24 Clutch recognitions in 2023 and 2024, including:



Top App Development Boutique Company, Germany

Top Next Developer Germany

Top React Developers Munich

Top React Native Developer Munich

Top Vue Company Munich

Top Python Django Developers, Munich

Top Web Design Company Munich

Top App Development Company Munich

Top IT Services Company Munich

Top User Experience Company Munich Top Branding Company Munich

Smicolon received 12 Clutch recognitions in 2023 and 12 Clutch recognitions in 2024

These accolades are a reflection of Smicolon's excellence in various domains of software development and IT services.

Besides the SDaaS, Smicolon also provides a comprehensive suite of services ranging from web and mobile development to IT consulting, digital transformation, and more. What distinctly differentiates Smicolon from other software development firms is its meticulous approach to every project. They don't just deliver results; they ensure these results are exceptional and notable. By fusing innovative thinking with rigorous precision, Smicolon guarantees solutions that are as creative as they are reliable, consistently meeting the industry's highest benchmarks.

With a strong focus on user experience, Smicolon develops innovative platforms and applications the "Smicolon Way", prioritising scalability, flexibility, and adaptability to ensure sustainable success for businesses. Their holistic approach, spanning from the ideation phase to final implementation and ongoing management, has positioned businesses of all scales to thrive in this digital era.

For more information about Smicolon and its services, please visit smicolon

About Smicolon:

Smicolon GmbH is a fast-growing software development and IT consulting company based in Munich, Germany. They deliver affordable and tailored solutions including consultancy services, web development services, mobile app development services, UI/UX design services, and utilise technologies such as Vue, Python, Docker, JavaScript, Java, PHP, and ReactJS. With a diverse global team, Smicolon has expertise spanning software development, digital transformation, system architecture, programming, cybersecurity, and advanced tech solutions.