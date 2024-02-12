Transit Shipments Through Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January of this year, the total volume of cargo transported by ADY Express company, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, was 453,621 tons, which is 108,597 tons more than the 345,024 tons of cargo volume in January 2023, or 31percent more, Azernews.

ADY Express said that the increase in cargo transportation refers to cargoes transported both in transit, import and export mode. One of the main factors determining the growth is the increase in transit transportation from the territory of Azerbaijan.

Thus, in January 2023, the volume of transit freight carried out by ADY Express amounted to 240,370 tons, while in January 2024 this figure increased to 280,838 tons. This means an increase of 40,469 tons or 17 percent.

The main part of transit cargo was transported through the Middle Corridor passing through the territory of Azerbaijan. The Middle Corridor is already becoming one of the main transit routes in international transport between East and West. This corridor ensures fast and efficient transportation of goods from China and Central Asian countries to Europe and vice versa, making Azerbaijan the main transit hub on this route.