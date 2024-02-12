Transit Shipments Through Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January of this year, the total volume of cargo transported
by ADY Express company, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC,
was 453,621 tons, which is 108,597 tons more than the 345,024 tons
of cargo volume in January 2023, or 31percent more, Azernews.
ADY Express said that the increase in cargo transportation
refers to cargoes transported both in transit, import and export
mode. One of the main factors determining the growth is the
increase in transit transportation from the territory of
Azerbaijan.
Thus, in January 2023, the volume of transit freight carried out
by ADY Express amounted to 240,370 tons, while in January 2024 this
figure increased to 280,838 tons. This means an increase of 40,469
tons or 17 percent.
The main part of transit cargo was transported through the
Middle Corridor passing through the territory of Azerbaijan. The
Middle Corridor is already becoming one of the main transit routes
in international transport between East and West. This corridor
ensures fast and efficient transportation of goods from China and
Central Asian countries to Europe and vice versa, making Azerbaijan
the main transit hub on this route.
