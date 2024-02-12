Information On Khojavand, Tartar, And Goranboy's Mined Areas Missing, Says ANAMA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatime Letifova
The part of the former contact line's information, passing
through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, as well as the
areas mined by Armenian military units, has not yet been provided, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National
Agency for Mine Action.
The information accuracy that Armenia provided in 2021 on the
minefields buried in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions
was 25%.
The agency emphasised that not only the territories along the
former contact line but also settlements, farmlands, riverbanks,
forest massifs, and cemeteries are highly contaminated with mines.
Since the Second Garabagh War, 345 people have died by landmines,
and 247 of these deaths were a result of landmine incidents outside
the contact line.
It is worth noting that Armenia has submitted 8 forms to
Azerbaijan regarding minefields in the territories liberated from
occupation.
ANAMA emphasised that the submitted forms mainly consist of
records on mined areas covering the Murovdag Ridge of the Kalbajar
region. Based on the technical regulations, information on
landmarks, types, numbers, distances between buried mines, methods
of burial, and concealment is recorded in the form of
minefields.
