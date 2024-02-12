Nighttime Drone Attack: Falling Debris Causes Fire At Infrastructure Facility In South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the fall of the wreckage of enemy kamikaze drones in the south, a fire broke out in the open territory of an infrastructure facility.
The South Ukrainian Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
According to the military, the fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured.
The Southern Defense Forces have been repelling the nighttime drone attack for over 3.5 hours. As a result of combat operations, air defense units destroyed five Shahed-131/136 drones launched by the Russians: four in the sky over the Mykolaiv region and one over the Vinnytsia region.
As reported, on the night of February 12, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the area of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk. 14 enemy drones were shot down by air defense.
