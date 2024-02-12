General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces Repel 240 Attacks Near Avdiivka Over Week, 160 In Marinka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 600 combat engagements took place in the frontline last week, the enemy launched 79 missiles and over 420 air strikes. The Defense Forces repelled 240 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka direction and 160 in the Marinka direction.

This was reported by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past week, a total of about 600 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 79 missiles and over 420 air strikes and fired almost 600 multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure," Kovalev informed

He said that in the Kupiansk direction , Russian occupants conducted an offensive in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region last week. Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 30 enemy attacks in these areas.

In the Lyman

direction , he said, Ukrainian troops repelled about 80 Russian assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, as well as Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Hryhorivka and south of Spirne in the Donetsk region last week.

In the Bakhmut direction , Kovalev said, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiyivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 75 enemy assaults last week.

In the Avdiivka direction, according to the General Staff spokesperson, the enemy continues offensive actions in the area of Avdiivka, where last week it made over 240 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted considerable losses in manpower and heavy weapons on the enemy.

In the Marinka direction , according to the General Staff, Russian invaders continue their offensive in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Last week, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 160 unsuccessful enemy attacks in this area.

In the Novopavlosk direction , Kovalev said, the Defense Forces repelled more than 10 enemy attempts to improve their tactical position in the areas east of Vodyane, south of Zolota Niva in the Donetsk region, and north of Pryiutne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction , according to the General Staff, last week the enemy launched 15 unsuccessful attacks in the areas west of Novopokrovka, west of Verbove, and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction , Kovalev said, the Russian occupiers are focusing their main efforts on defense, improving minefields and logistics routes, and continue to carry out air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

At the same time, the Russian invaders are trying to push Ukrainian units out of the occupied footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past week, Russian invaders have made about 20 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops there, the General Staff spokesman said.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 395,990 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to February 12, 2024, 790 of them over the past day.