Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) Registration Set To Launch On March 1, 2024

In a significant move aimed at transforming Kenya's healthcare landscape, the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is scheduled to commence operations on March 1, 2024.

Speaking during a prayer service graced by the Deputy President H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH at St Andrew's Catholic Church in Kwanza Constituency, in Trans Nzoia County today Health CS Nakhumicha, highlighted the implementation of progressive policies aimed at bolstering the nation's health system.



“As a cornerstone of President William Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), the SHIF initiative aims to provide comprehensive health coverage to all Kenyans, said Nakhumicha.

Under this scheme, vulnerable populations will gain access to a broad spectrum of benefits, including screening, dialysis, kidney transplants, essential medications, and vital medical equipment. With approval secured for the necessary regulations, the CS said her Ministry is poised to kick-start a registration process next month.

This milestone signifies a crucial step toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and shifting the healthcare paradigm towards preventive and promotive practices.



CS Nakhumicha reiterated the government's commitment to decentralizing healthcare services, extending the network from basic community facilities to advanced medical centers.

