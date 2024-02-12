Kuwaiti Amb.: Kuwait Amir Visit To Bahrain Strengthens Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi

MANAMA, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said on Monday that the upcoming visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Bahrain would further strengthen the historical ties between the two nations.

Sheikh Thamer told KUNA that His Highness the Amir's visit would be within the framework of enhancing cooperation and coordination in all fields, which serves the interests of both countries.

He noted that the relations were deep-rooted and harmonious as they go back generations and exceed all political and diplomatic rhetoric.

Sheikh Thamer said that the visit of His Highness the Amir to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the expected meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa would surely add to another milestone in the Kuwaiti-Bahraini ties. (end) kne