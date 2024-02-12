Organ Donation: Relieving Pain, Reviving Hope

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- In Saudi Arabia, diagnosing brain death is a meticulous process.

According to SCOT, Brain Death Diagnosis by Neurological Criteria National Committee Chairman and head of Neurology Division at Security Forces Hospital Dr. Faisal Al-Suwaidan, who explained that it is not sufficient to prove only brain stem death, as is done in some countries.

Instead, a complete brain death must be established with 100 percent accuracy to avoid any errors or shortcomings in the diagnosis. This is achieved by following the Saudi protocol for diagnosing brain death, which is renowned for its stringent guidelines.

The protocol is regularly updated with the latest scientific data on diagnostic tools, ensuring that confirmation and certainty can be obtained within the necessary time frames.

In addition, advanced tests are utilized to demonstrate the cessation of blood circulation to the brain and the absence of electrical activity in brain cells. The tests conducted in the Kingdom hospitals are compulsory and not optional, unlike in some countries. This highlights the unwavering commitment of officials and doctors to ensuring that there are no errors in the diagnosis of brain death.

Once the diagnosis of brain death is confirmed, arrangements are made for the family to meet with the medical team at the hospital. The dialogue with the family is attended by intensive care doctors who are fully prepared to address any concerns or questions.

SCOT ensures the safety of organs throughout the entire process, from case follow-up to obtaining approval from the family for donation. Additionally, it prioritizes the safety of the organ recipients after transplantation. This is crucial because the ultimate goal of transplantation is to enhance the quality of life for patients with organ failure.

SCOT Organs Procurement Manager Ahmad Jaafari said that one of SCOT's key responsibilities is to conduct laboratory tests and examinations on potential organ donors. This ensures that the organs are safe and functioning properly. Once this is established, SCOT selects the most suitable patient or beneficiary who is in urgent need of transplant.

The center is responsible for coordinating with the hospitals where the donor is located, and ensuring the arrangement of operating rooms upon the arrival of medical teams.

Should the case be outside Riyadh, coordination is made with the Saudi Medical Appointments and Referrals Centre (SMARC) at the Ministry of Health to secure aircraft equipped to transport medical teams to the city where the donor is located or to one of the Gulf countries.

In terms of the time elapsed between organ removal and transplantation, the process happens "exceptionally quickly," according to Jaafari.

Following the removal, organs are meticulously preserved and transferred with great care. They are then transplanted as swiftly as possible, he said, emphasizing the critical role of time in organ viability post removal.

For example, in the case of heart transplantation, from the moment of removal to the actual transplant surgery, the process is completed within four hours. The lung transplantation process takes six hours, the liver requires 12 hours, and for both kidneys, the time frame ranges from 24 to 48 hours.

The center collaborates with organ removal teams to ensure the timely delivery of organs to transplantation centers, typically within a period of 4-6 hours.

There is an agreement between the center and the Gulf countries regarding the reception of organ donation notifications. Subsequently, direct coordination takes place with transplantation centers to gather data from surgeons, coordinators, and nursing staff participating in the surgery.

Additionally, coordination with medical evacuation, passports and customs, and airport security is conducted to facilitate the transportation process. All these procedures are completed in less than 12 hours, considering the critical role of time in these cases.

Concerning organ donation from a living person to one facing organ failure, Dr. Sultan Al-Dalbahi, a kidney diseases and transplantation consultant, and the head of the Executive Committee for Organ Transplantation at the General Directorate for Health Services in the Ministry of Defense, asserted that the organ donation process is safe.

"Donors typically resume normal life within two weeks to a month post donation, enjoying a similar quality of life as non-donors. Adhering to the surgeon's instructions during healing is crucial, as is maintaining an ideal weight and lifestyle. Donors usually return to regular life and work activities within one month to 45 days after transplantation," Dr. Al-Dalbahi said.

He also emphasized that the Kingdom regulations prohibit a single donor from donating more than one organ. This safeguard is crucial for the donor's well-being and health, as well as the quality of the transplanted organ post-procedure, he said. (more)

