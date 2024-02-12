Organ Donation: Relieving Pain, Reviving Hope

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- According to a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars, organ donation is a kind act that Sharia has endorsed as a great reward since it helps save lives, one of the major purposes of Islam.

The idea of organ donation is elaborated in the Quranic verse which says: "And that whoever saved one [life] should be regarded as though he had saved all mankind."

Another verse says: "And do good; indeed, Allah loves the doers of good."

The command to do good in this verse includes all types of benevolence, the greatest of which is preserving someone's life, alleviating their pain or curing their illness.

Following the Islamic law, according to the statement of the general secretariat, is sufficient to achieve all the good and everything that is in the best interest of individuals and groups, as it calls for cooperation and compassion, and encourages organ donation, as a form of solidarity between members of the society.

This is mentioned in the Prophet's Hadith: "The believers in mutual kindness, compassion and sympathy are just like one body. When one of the limbs suffers, the whole body responds to it with wakefulness and fever."

Advisor to the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Mutlaq, said: "Organ donation is a significant and vital matter related to reviving souls and making people happy. These operations occur in all societies, and their success has become obvious. Many families have benefited from them, and they are God's blessings on nowadays people, who have witnessed the words of God Almighty."

According to Al-Mutlaq, organ donation is implemented in one of the following ways.

Donation by living people of an organ whose removal would not affect the donor, according to studies from the World Health Organization.

Donation from a brain-dead person who has left a will in which he donates his organs after passing away, which can be considered an everlasting charity.

As Al-Mutlaq said, a person who donates his organs and helps maybe 10 people could not be compared to one who did not donate and whose organs decayed after burial without benefiting a fellow human being.

"I spoke with one of the prominent sheikhs and he told me that he has an implanted cornea and that he thanks God for restoring his sight to see and read again, whereas before he was deprived of such a blessing," he said.

The third option is for the guardians of the brain-dead patient to decide to donate. Upon this decision, both the deceased and his or her guardian are rewarded for doing everlasting charity.

The Saudi leadership gave the highest support to SCOT when both Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, registered, in May 2021, in the organ donation program.

This gesture is another proof of the great care that patients with terminal organ failure receive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, who encourage all citizens and residents to register in the program, citing its great importance in giving hope to patients whose lives depend on donated organs.

According to SCOT, this initiative increased the number of people registered in the program from 50,000 to more than 500,000 donors by the end of 2023.

Najlaa Al-Sudairi said: "I lived the experience of donating. The practice of giving, contentment, and solidarity that our Islamic religion calls for, and receiving a reward from Allah the Almighty is truly a wonderful feeling. Especially when the donation is for someone close to you and whose life you care about."

She recalls her experience more than two decades after her child received an organ for transplantation. She said she is indescribably happy to see her daughter experiencing a normal life after God has blessed her with recovery following the organ donation from a brain-dead person. She vowed to continue urging people everywhere to take the initiative to register in the organ donation program.

Sheikh Al-Mutlaq said: "I am among those who hastened to support those who call on people to donate, whether from a living donor or from the dead. I have registered myself as a post-death organ donor. Upon calling on people to fulfill this matter, we were among the first to donate and take pride in it."

Organ transplantation is the only solution for patients with terminal organ failure. It means saving lives, just as God tells people. (end)

