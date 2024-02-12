Kuwait, Bahrain.. Years Of Strong Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Amna Al-Shammari

KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah heads to Bahrain on Tuesday, on an official visit to hold talks with Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Essa Al-Khalifa to boost ties between both countries.

The Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations has always been described as strong, as the two ruling families are linked together which is a reflection of the strong relation between their people.

The history between both countries goes back and is known for the agreement and visions of their political leadership regarding their firm stance on regional and international issues based on the rational approach and the principle of dialogue.

The official visits aim to enhance the bilateral relation in various fields of common interests including trade, economy, cybersecurity and others, noting that the most recent visit was when the Bahraini King offered his condolences on the passing of the late Amir.

Bahrain's honorable stand was evident during the Iraqi invasion in 1991, when their leadership and people stood with the Kuwaiti right by welcoming their citizens and providing them with all necessities, as well as contributing to the liberation of Kuwait.

In recent years, the two countries witnessed important events, including the signing of eight cooperation documents in April 2019, in fields of electronic commerce, customs affairs, exchange of information and news, environmental protection, culture, arts, agriculture, marine resources, and the development of trade relations.

Kuwait and Bahrain also signed agreements in the field of education to enhance cooperation, enhance expertise and benefit from experiences, while their universities attract students majoring in different fields from both countries.