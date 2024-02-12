Czech Republic Extends Medical Equipment Grant To King Abdullah University Hospital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Feb. 12 (Petra) - The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Jordan, Alexander Sporys, delivered medical equipment to King Abdullah University Hospital, as part of the Republic's ongoing commitment to support the Middle East's reconstruction efforts, spanning the years 2022 to 2024.The hospital's Director-General, Khaldoun Bashairah, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to Ambassador Sporys and the Czech Republic government. He underscored the invaluable impact of the high-quality Czech medical equipment, emphasizing how it bolsters the hospital's ability to deliver top-notch healthcare services to patients.The Ambassador reiterated the Czech Republic's steadfast dedication to bolstering the healthcare sector in Jordan, and affirmed readiness to extend further grants and support to King Abdullah University Hospital, aiming to elevate the standard of healthcare services available to all patients.The primary aim of this grant is to enhance the hospital's capacity and streamline its ability to manage the escalating influx of patients, particularly among Syrian refugees.