OCHO SUR STRONGLY REJECTS UNFOUNDED ACCUSATIONS FROM THE NGO ENVIRONMENTAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY (EIA)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ocho Sur Denies EIA report

In Response to a Report that Compiles Repeated and False Allegations Against the Company

- Michael Spoor - CEOPUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ocho Sur categorically rejects the defamatory report issued by the NGO Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) on February 7 of this year, financed by foreign interests, and informs the public opinion so that they are not surprised:1.The company has no connection whatsoever with Mr. Denis Melka and we categorically deny the unfounded accusations that accuse us of having caused deforestation in Ucayali in 2012 and 2013 since our company was formed and initiated its operations in 2016 after legitimately acquiring its assets through a public auction that were owned by a collateral trust. Ocho Sur is not the continuation of any previous company. It is incorrect and impossible to attribute to it any alleged actions that occurred before its existence.2.Since starting its operations in 2016, Ocho Sur has been an active defender of the environment, and has not cleared any land, ever. On the contrary, we have regenerated and protected forests, expanding our reserve areas and entering into conservation agreements with native communities.3.We have received the Green Initiative certification for measuring our carbon footprint and our industrial operations have created a 100 % circular economy, achieving international certifications including ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001, which demonstrate the quality of our operations and the excellence of our environmental management and the safety and protection of our workers. We are a leading company in terms of sustainability in the Peruvian Amazon, having created a model for others to follow with well-defined and transparent policies that ensure that we operate with complete legitimacy. We are a developmental cornerstone for our neighbors and the native communities surrounding us, whom we continuous support in the areas of education, healthcare, sanitation, sports and connectivity, significantly improving their quality of life.4.The company operates in compliance with all laws, and, out of hundreds of thousands of agricultural units in Peru, stands out as one of the very few with approved soil studies (CTCUM) and change of use authorizations issued by competent authorities. Currently, our Environmental Adequacy Program (PAMA) is in progress in compliance with the law, and we regularly receive inspection visits from numerous Peruvian supervisory authorities.5.The allegations that we occupy ancestral lands are unfounded and have been denied by the native community itself, duly dismissed by the Regional Government, the Judiciary, and the Constitutional Court. However, they continue to be repeated by those who profit by manufacturing non-existent conflicts and who falsely claim to represent native communities.6.Regarding the recent modification of the Forest and Wildlife Law, we emphatically deny having participated in that process and reiterate that we have soil studies and change of use authorizations for our operations, and therefore we comply with both the former and the modified forestry laws.7.Ocho Sur strongly rejects the media, fiscal and judicial harassment orchestrated by certain NGOs, who represent the interests of foreign groups and not those of Peru. These groups appear to seek to maintain a“status quo” that contributes to the poverty in the Amazon, which unfortunately is the primary driver of the ongoing massive deforestation and which encourages illegal activities.8.We reaffirm our commitment to the sustainable and inclusive development of the peoples of the Amazon and care of the environment. We reiterate our desire for dialogue and we call on these NGOs that attack us without any foundation, to join forces and resources to improve the living conditions of all residents and to solve the real problems of the Amazon.

Comunicaciones Ocho Sur

OCHO SUR

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other