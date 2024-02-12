Siddaramaiah Accommodating 90 Congress Mlas In Cabinet To 'Buy' Loyalty: BJP Leader Karnik

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) BJP leader Ganesh Karnik on Monday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accommodating 90 Congress leaders in cabinet as he wants to "buy" their loyalty.

Karnik, also senior spokesperson for the party, said: " Around 77 MLAs, four MLCs of the Congress are given cabinet berths. Siddaramaiah has appointed nine advisors, apart from cabinet ministers and chief whips. The chairman of the state poll guarantees committee is yet to take charge. The cabinet rank facilitates hiring of 14-member staff, a car with police escort and handsome salary."

"The Congress has win the election after announcing freebies," the former MLC said.

"In the Congress, which is still a divided house, Siddaramaih, in a bid to keep the flock together, is buying the loyalty of the MLAs by offering them these lucrative posts, forgetting very conveniently the allocation of funds for the development."

Captain Karnik further said: "To shift the attention of the state from dismal failure since Siddaramaiah took over as the chief minister and to hold back the MLAs' support to his government, he is buying the loyalty by giving these 90 cabinet rank posts."

"Siddaramaiah government is not going to last long due to internal strife. He thinks loyalty could be bought by providing posts, Captain Karnik said.

