Shane Krauser Helps Launch Effort To Stop Teen Violence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shane Krauser is a retired gang prosecutor and former adjunct professor of criminal law.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Several communities southeast of Phoenix are grappling with a concerning rise in teen violence. Residents of Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler, San Tan Valley, and Mesa are mourning the loss of Preston Lord and Jeremiah Aviles and are concerned about others who have been seriously assaulted or murdered.The community sentiment is that the senseless acts of violence have to stop, and several people have stepped forward to offer a solution.Derek Arnson and Matt Browning, both former law enforcement personnel, along with Shane Krauser, a retired prosecutor, have collaborated to bring community members together to find viable solutions, which includes capturing resources that residents can offer, such as church leaders of varying denominations, mental health experts, business owners, athletic coaches, and more.Shane Krauser, who is also a candidate for Gilbert mayor, noted,“This is a matter of linking arms with the people and marching together. The definitive solution is grounded in a community-oriented response.”The Gilbert Town Council has established a subcommittee to address teen violence, but Krauser emphasized that“our effort to establish these forums has a bit of a different focus, primarily to allow the community to lead the discussion and provide real guidance and input along the way.”Joe Jobe, a married father of five children, a business owner in Gilbert, and one of the co-organizers of the community forum, said,“You can't play politics with teen violence. You have to recruit the best resources available to solve a problem like this. Matt, Derek, and Shane bring experience to the table that is invaluable to addressing our concerns.”The first forum took place in February 2024 at the American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona, and it was well received by the community, with one attendee, Will Henry, stating,“I am beyond hopeful now. I feel like we needed strong men of faith with personal experience to help us take back our community.”Derek Arnson, a former two-time police chief, noted,“Matt Browning and I both live in Gilbert and have received numerous messages from concerned parents. We agreed that we needed to take our conversations to the public to discuss solutions. Shane Krauser is a former gang prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, and utilizing him as a resource was a non-negotiable for us.”The team will help organize events at various venues across the east valley, and the forums will be open to the public with parents of many of the victimized children leading the way.Matt Browning, a former gang detective with the Mesa Police Department who spent years infiltrating dangerous white supremacist gangs, said,“All young people deserve to grow up in a safe environment free from violence. We don't need people who are experimenting with solutions but, rather, professionals who have tackled these issues competently knowing violence at any age cannot be tolerated.”The old adage of“it takes a village” is taking a stronghold, and community residents are moving into action.Find out more about how to get involved by emailing ....For media inquiries or to request an interview with Shane Krauser, contact Jared Taylor at 480.734.7073 or email ....Paid for by the Vote Shane Krauser committee.Learn more at:Website:For updates, follow on Social Media:Photos courtesy of Dawn Rhodes, Dwight Lamb, and Rosalie Rollins.

Jared Taylor

Vote Shane Krauser

+1 (480) 734-7073

...