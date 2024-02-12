Pelican Beach Resort Unveils Stunning Renovations In Destin, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yavuz Colasan, Owner of Destin Breaks LLC

DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pelican Beach Resort, a beachfront destination in the heart of Destin, has announced the completion of a comprehensive renovation project aimed at enhancing the overall guest experience.

The resort's commitment to providing luxury and comfort has driven this extensive renovation, touching on various aspects of the property. Guests can now indulge in a refreshed ambiance while enjoying the views of the Gulf of Mexico.

Key highlights of the renovations include:

Building waterproofing and painting: The structural integrity of the building was resort's top priority and extensive renovations have taken place since 2021.

Beachfront Room Upgrades: Pelican Beach Resort by Colasan has revamped its beachfront vacation rentals , ensuring a blend of contemporary and coastal design. From stylish furnishings to upgraded amenities, every detail has been chosen to offer a comfortable stay.

Enhanced Common Areas: The common areas of the resort have undergone a significant transformation. Guests can now unwind in the newly designed lobby, featuring a welcoming atmosphere. Additionally, the new zero entry pool area provides a more enjoyable and relaxing environment for both children and adults.

Fitness Center: Pelican Beach Resort has introduced an upgraded fitness center equipped with new exercise equipment. Guests can maintain their fitness routines, while using the steam room and sauna.

Electric Vehicle Chargers: With the number of EVs folding, the resort invites the guests to drive their electric vehicles to Pelican Beach Resort, where they can charge them overnight during their stay.

"As we celebrate the completion of these renovations, we are excited to welcome our guests to a revitalized experience at Pelican Beach Resort," said Yavuz Colasan, Owner of Destin Breaks LLC. "Our goal is to exceed expectations and provide an elevated experience for our valued guests."

Pelican Beach Resort invites guests, both new and returning, to experience the refined atmosphere and hospitality that the renovations bring to this Destin destination.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Pelican Beach Resort by Colasan

About Pelican Beach Resort:

Pelican Beach Resort is a beachfront destination located in the heart of Destin, Florida. Known for its views of the Gulf of Mexico and amenities, the resort offers a memorable experience for its guests.

Destin Breaks LLC

Pelican Beach Resort by Colasan

+1 850-629-9450

...

