Zella DC Partners With C&C Technology Group To Revolutionize The US Data Center Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This strategic alliance marks a major step in reshaping the landscape of data center services in the United States.

- Angie Keeler, CEO, Zella DC

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zella DC , an innovative provider of micro data center solutions, has announced a significant partnership with C&C Technology Group, a renowned leader in providing high-tech infrastructure solutions. This strategic alliance marks a major step in reshaping the landscape of data center services in the United States.

Zella DC, known for their energy-efficient and secure micro data centers, brings to the table a unique set of capabilities that complements C&C Technology Group's extensive industry experience. Zella DC's portfolio includes both indoor and outdoor micro data centers, as well as scalable containerized data centers. This comprehensive product range provides businesses with a standardized and proven solution to rapidly deploy on-premise data centers in any location.

Josh Mahan, Managing Principal of C&C Technology Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "This collaboration with Zella DC represents a pivotal moment for us at C&C Technology Group. Combining Zella DC's cutting-edge micro data center technologies with our extensive market presence and expertise, we are set to offer unparalleled infrastructure solutions that are both efficient and sustainable. We're excited to bring a new era of data center solutions to our U.S. customers."

Angie Keeler, CEO of Zella DC, commented on the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with C&C Technology Group. Their deep understanding of the U.S. market and strong customer relations, combined with our innovative approach to micro data centers, will allow us to make a significant impact in the industry. Together, we aim to redefine data center solutions, focusing on sustainability and efficiency."

This partnership is expected to not only enhance the service offerings of both companies but also to set new benchmarks in the data center industry in the U.S. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and environmental sustainability, C&C Technology Group and Zella DC are poised to lead the charge in the evolution of data center services.

About Zella DC

Based in Western Australia, Zella DC is a global leader in edge-ready and containerised micro data centres. The company offers cutting-edge indoor, outdoor, and containerised solutions engineered to overcome the unique challenges of storing and using IT equipment at the edge. These micro data centres are designed to meet the needs of businesses across all industries and environments.

For more information, please visit zelladc

About C&C Technology Group

Based in New Jersey, USA, C&C Technology Group is a leading provider of high-quality technology infrastructure solutions, including audiovisual, ICT, security, data center and smart building technologies. With nearly 40 years of experience, they have been at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions to clients across various industries.

For more information please visit cc-techgroup

Lorenza Minghetti

Zella DC

+61 8 6311 2814

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn