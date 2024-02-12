The Lucas Group Of Benchmark Realty Partners With Leading Lenders To Offer $20,000 Homeownership Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Lucas Group of Benchmark Realty

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move to facilitate easier access to homeownership, The Lucas Group of Benchmark Realty is delighted to announce a new $20,000 grant program, offered in partnership with premier lending institutions. This initiative is specifically designed to support first-time homebuyers and individuals who have not owned a home in the past three years, helping them navigate the financial hurdles associated with purchasing a home.

By collaborating with various lenders, The Lucas Group of Benchmark Realty aims to provide a broader range of financial solutions to eligible buyers, using the grant towards down payments, closing costs, and rate buy downs. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of The Lucas Group and its lending partners to empower prospective homeowners and strengthen communities.

Eligibility and Application

Targeted at those entering the housing market for the first time or returning after a hiatus, the grant program is subject to specific restrictions and qualifications. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to The Lucas Group of Benchmark Realty for comprehensive details on eligibility criteria and guidance through the application process.

Supporting Quotes

Jeff Lucas at The Lucas Group of Benchmark Realty, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "Our collaboration with top lenders to offer this $20,000 grant represents a significant step forward in our mission to make homeownership more attainable. We are dedicated to assisting our clients through every step of their home buying journey, and this program is a testament to that commitment."

About The Lucas Group of Benchmark Realty

The Lucas Group of Benchmark Realty is a leading real estate firm in Nashville , known for its client-focused approach and deep market expertise. Committed to delivering exceptional service, The Lucas Group specializes in helping clients navigate the complexities of buying and selling homes, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience.

For More Information

For additional details on the $20,000 grant program or to arrange an interview with a representative from The Lucas Group of Benchmark Realty, please contact:

Contact Information

Jeff Lucas

The Lucas Group Benchmark Realty

...

615-207-5602



This initiative, in partnership with esteemed lenders, is more than a grant; it's an opportunity to fulfill homeownership dreams and contribute to the growth of vibrant communities.

Nick Caster

NC1 Agency

+16152075602 ext.

email us here