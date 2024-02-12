Small And Mid Cap Indices Under Selling Pressure As Markets Extends Losses

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) BSE Sensex is now down more than 300 points as the markets extended losses on Monday.

BSE Sensex is now at 71,218.82 points, down 376.67 points or 0.53 per cent.

IT and pharma stocks are the few sectors holding up with gains. IT index is up with Wipro, Coforge and HCL Tech gaining by 2 per cent.

Small and mid cap indices have cracked more than 2 per cent. Mid cap index is down led by losses in PSU stocks. SJVN is down 19 per cent, NHPC is down 10 per cent, IRFC is down 10 per cent, New India Assurance is down 9 per cent, GIC Re is down 8 per cent, Yes Bank is down 8 per cent, Oil India is down 7 per cent, UCO Bank is down 6 per cent, IDBI is down 6 per cent, SAIL is down 5 per cent.

Small cap index is down by 2.5 per cent. PSU index is now down more than 4 per cent, Hemisphere Properties by 12 per cent, Mishra Dhatu, NHPC, IRFC, ITDC by 10 per cent, HUDCO, NBCC by 9 per cent, IRCON and RVNL by 8 per cent.

--IANS

biz/san/svn