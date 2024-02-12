Late Kobe Bryant Inspires Pavail Gulati To Embark On Basketball Journey

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulati has embarked on a journey to reconnect with his love for basketball, drawing inspiration from the legendary Late Kobe Bryant.

Talking about his passion for both basketball and the arts, he said: "My entire school life revolved around basketball, theatre, and dance. Basketball has been an integral part of my journey, shaping who I am today."

Expressing deep admiration for the iconic Kobe Bryant, who in 2020 along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in California, he remarked: "Kobe has always been my idol. His untimely passing was a heart-wrenching moment for me. If given the opportunity, I would love to portray a basketball player in a film as a tribute to him."

Pavail envisions a dream come true by combining his two great loves-basketball and acting.

"The prospect of merging my passion for basketball with my profession as an actor is incredibly exciting. It would be an honor to bring the intensity and spirit of the game to the silver screen," he added.

