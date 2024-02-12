NATO leader condemns Trump comments

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg issued a strong condemnation of former United States President Donald Trump's recent comments, stating that Trump's disparaging remarks about NATO members' failure to meet defense spending commitments could jeopardize the entire alliance. Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of collective defense and warned that any suggestion that allies might not fulfill their obligations undermines the security of all NATO members and puts soldiers at increased risk.



Stoltenberg asserted that NATO remains ready and able to defend all its allies, emphasizing that any attack on a NATO member would trigger a united and forceful response from the alliance. Despite Trump's remarks at a rally in South Carolina, where he suggested leaving a NATO member that hadn't paid its dues to fend for itself, Stoltenberg expressed confidence that the United States, regardless of its leadership, would continue to be a strong and committed NATO ally.



During his speech, Trump recalled telling an unnamed NATO nation, "'You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?' No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage [Russia] to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills." The former president's remarks raised concerns about the potential consequences of linking defense commitments to financial contributions.



NATO members committed in 2014 to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense by 2025. However, as of last year, only 10 of the 30 member countries had met these obligations, while 13 were spending 1.5 percent of GDP or less, according to NATO estimates. Stoltenberg's response reflects the alliance's efforts to maintain unity and address challenges posed by varying levels of defense spending among member nations.





