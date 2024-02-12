Police reports female suspect of Lakewood Church shooting murdered

(MENAFN) A horrifying incident unfolded at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, as a female assailant, accompanied by a young child, opened fire inside the packed evangelical Christian church. Police confirmed that the shooter, believed to be 30-35 years old, entered the church wearing a trench coat with a backpack and armed with a long rifle. The attack occurred around 1:53 PM local time during a church service attended by thousands.



The woman, whose motives remain unknown, unleashed gunfire within the church premises, prompting a swift response from two off-duty officers – a Houston police officer and an agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Both officers fired at the assailant, resulting in her immediate death at the scene. Tragically, a child, approximately four to five years old and believed to be in some relation to the shooter, was injured during the exchange of gunfire and is in critical condition at a local hospital.



Among the victims, a 57-year-old male churchgoer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is currently undergoing treatment. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed that the attacker had claimed to possess a bomb, though subsequent investigations did not reveal any explosives on the scene.



The shocking incident raises numerous questions about the circumstances leading to the shooting, the motivations behind the attack, and the impact on the community. Lakewood Church, with an average attendance of 45,000 people, is a prominent evangelical congregation founded in 1959 by Pastor John Osteen. The church is currently led by his son Joel and his wife Victoria.



As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to piece together the events and understand the factors that led to this tragic act of violence within a place of worship. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by communities, even in seemingly secure environments, prompting reflections on security measures and the broader implications for congregations nationwide.





