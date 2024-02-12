Media reports Macron abandoning Ukraine trip due to safety problems

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly delayed his planned visit to Ukraine, originally scheduled for February 13-14, due to security concerns, according to a report by the French magazine Challenges. The visit was anticipated to include stops in Odessa, Ukraine's key Black Sea port, and Kiev. The French government has not officially commented on the reported delay, and the exact dates of such visits are typically not disclosed in advance.



Macron's last visit to Kiev occurred in June 2022, just four months after the commencement of Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. The latest development follows a visit to the Ukrainian capital by France's new Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, in January, during which he met with President Vladimir Zelensky and pledged increased support.



In a recent announcement, Macron revealed France's commitment to provide 40 additional SALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles and "hundreds of bombs" to Ukraine. He also indicated his intention to finalize a bilateral security agreement during his upcoming trip to Ukraine. This agreement, akin to a pact previously signed between Ukraine and London, outlines provisions for swift and sustained security assistance and the provision of modern military equipment across various domains in the event of a Russian attack.



The reported delay in Macron's visit comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the region. In January, Russia summoned the French ambassador, expressing concerns about the alleged presence of "dozens of Frenchmen" fighting in the Ukrainian army. The French Foreign Ministry denied Moscow's claim of sending mercenaries to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu asserted that Paris cannot prevent "French civilians" from joining the conflict in Ukraine.



As Macron's visit remains on hold, the situation raises questions about the security dynamics in the region and the implications for diplomatic engagements. The delay comes amid ongoing geopolitical challenges and underscores the complexities involved in navigating relationships in the midst of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





