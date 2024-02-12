Technical Team For Awareness Works In GCC Sates Convenes Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The technical team for awareness works in security media field in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states held its 7th meeting virtually yesterday.

Assistant Director of Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior Col. Dr. Jabr Hammoud Al Nuaimi chaired the meeting.

Director of the Security Media Department Lt. Col. Hadi Mohamed Al Hajri represented the State of Qatar at the meeting which discussed a range of topics on the agenda, along with the issues pertaining to security awareness in the GCC states.