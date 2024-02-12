Hungarian premier says Ukraine should become buffer area

(MENAFN) In a recent debate with former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schussel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested that Ukraine's optimal geopolitical position would be to serve as a "buffer zone" between Russia and the West. Orban's remarks, published in excerpts by the Vienna daily Die Presse, diverge from Schussel's perspective that resolving the Ukraine crisis requires immediate negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union and NATO coinciding with ceasefire talks.



Orban emphasized that Ukraine, whether it likes it or not, is geographically situated where it is on the map. He proposed the idea of Ukraine positioning itself as a buffer zone, with guaranteed security arrangements, to avoid potential conflicts between Russia and the West.



According to Orban, this strategic positioning is essential for Ukraine's future security, asserting that without such measures, Ukraine risks losing territory, facing repeated destruction by Russia. He also argued that Moscow would never accept Ukraine as a European Union and NATO member on its doorstep.



Disputing the notion that Ukraine is actively defending Europe, Orban rejected claims from officials in Brussels and Kiev, asserting that Ukraine provides Europeans with no additional security. He argued that the majority of European countries are already NATO members, making the alliance stronger than Russia, and downplayed the risk of Russia attacking a NATO member, stating that there is "no risk" in this regard.



Orban also countered Schussel's argument that a ceasefire would equate to a de facto defeat for Ukraine. He emphasized that the outcome depends on one's perspective, suggesting that Kiev could potentially lose more territory even with a ceasefire in place.



The Hungarian Prime Minister's propositions introduce a distinctive perspective to the ongoing debates surrounding Ukraine's geopolitical positioning, highlighting the complex dynamics and differing opinions within European leadership on the best course of action in addressing the Ukraine crisis.





