German general urges to get ready for war with Russia in five years

(MENAFN) In a significant statement, Bundeswehr General Carsten Breuer has called for Germany to enhance its military capabilities, advocating for a proactive stance in preparing for a potential conflict with Russia within the next five years. Breuer stressed the need for a "change in mentality" within German society, emphasizing the importance of building credible deterrence capabilities to address what he perceives as an increasing military threat from Russia.



In an interview with Welt am Sonntag, published on Sunday, General Breuer cautioned that Germany does not have "endless time" to become war-capable and suggested that the likelihood of a military confrontation with Moscow is currently at its highest since the end of the Cold War. According to Breuer, analysts estimate a preparation time of five to eight years to effectively address the military threat potential emanating from Russia.



While Breuer clarified that this does not necessarily imply an imminent war, he highlighted the importance of readiness. The Bundeswehr's inspector general emphasized the urgency for Germany to enhance its military capabilities, indicating that this preparation is crucial in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics.



Breuer's comments align with sentiments expressed by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in November, who emphasized the necessity for Germany to become "war-capable." Pistorius reiterated in January that both Berlin and NATO as a whole should actively arm themselves to be prepared for a potential conflict that might be imposed on them.



In considering potential measures, General Breuer did not rule out the possibility of reintroducing some form of mandatory military service in Germany. He cited the "Swedish model," which involves mandatory military training for most citizens, who subsequently become reservists. The issue is still under discussion, reflecting a broader examination of defense strategies and national security measures within Germany.



These statements from high-ranking military officials signal a heightened awareness within Germany about the evolving geopolitical landscape and the need to reassess military preparedness in the face of potential threats. The discussion surrounding military capabilities and national service reflects an ongoing dialogue within the country on how best to navigate future security challenges.



