Ukrainian Border Guards Take Risk To Tear Down Russian Flag In Warzone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine operating in Donetsk direction tore down the Russian flag, which the invaders put up to mark the territory as“theirs”.
That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.
The border guards discovered the enemy's tricolor amid repelling yet another enemy assault.
"Risking their lives, our fighters retrieved the enemy rag from somewhere it doesn't belong and just threw it away," the report reads.
Two border guards involved in the brazen stunt received awards from their command.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 90 Russian assaults on the eastern flank of the front line in the past day.
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, illustrative
