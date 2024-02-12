Two Russian Missile Carriers On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Navy has deployed on combat duty in the Black Sea a grouping of five warships, including two missile carriers carrying a total of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.

Another Russian warship is out in the Sea of Azov, the report adds.

In the Mediterranean Sea, two Russian Navy vessels were spotted, including a missile carrier which may be armed with up to eight Kalibrs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine has destroyed or otherwise disabled nearly 33% of Russia's Black Sea fleet.