Two Russian Missile Carriers On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast


2/12/2024 2:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Navy has deployed on combat duty in the Black Sea a grouping of five warships, including two missile carriers carrying a total of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.

Another Russian warship is out in the Sea of Azov, the report adds.

In the Mediterranean Sea, two Russian Navy vessels were spotted, including a missile carrier which may be armed with up to eight Kalibrs.

Read also: Ukraine to proceed with more strikes targeting Russian infrastructure in occupied Crimea - Navy

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine has destroyed or otherwise disabled nearly 33% of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

