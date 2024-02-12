Kuwait Amir Heads To Bahrain Tues. On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will head to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Tuesday, on a state visit. (end) gta
