Kuwait Amir Heads To Bahrain Tues. On State Visit


2/12/2024 2:07:06 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will head to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Tuesday, on a state visit. (end) gta

Search