US Dollar Stable At KD 0.307, EUR Rises To KD 0.332

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar exchange rate against the Kuwaiti Dinar was stable at KD 0.307 on Monday, while the Euro rose 0.08 percent to KD 0.332 compared to yesterday, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Monday.

The CBK added in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the Pound Sterling was stable at KD 0.388, the Swiss Franc at KD 0.351, and the Japanese Yen at KD 0.002.(end)

