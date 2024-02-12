Trump threatens to encourage Russian attack on NATO members

(MENAFN) In a recent rally in South Carolina, former United States President Donald Trump made controversial remarks, stating that he would "encourage" Russia to attack NATO member states that he perceives as not meeting their financial obligations to the alliance. Trump emphasized the requirement for all NATO members to allocate 2 percent of their GDP to defense, a target that most countries within the bloc often fail to meet in practice.



The comments came in response to a proposed USD118 billion security bill, with USD60 billion designated for Ukraine, a point of contention among United States lawmakers. Opposition from Republicans, particularly those focused on addressing issues at the southern border, has hindered the approval of the bill for months. Trump, at the rally, shared an anecdote about an unnamed NATO leader who asked him about United States protection in the event of a Russian attack, to which Trump allegedly responded negatively, citing the country's delinquency in meeting defense spending obligations.



"I said you didn't pay, you're delinquent… No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay your bills," Trump asserted, claiming that after such exchanges, financial contributions started "flowing."



The response from President Joe Biden's White House was swift, issuing a statement condemning Trump's remarks. The statement characterized Trump's stance as "appalling and unhinged," asserting that encouraging invasions by murderous regimes against close allies poses a threat to American national security, global stability, and the domestic economy.



Trump also touched on the topic of aid to Ukraine and other countries, suggesting that the United States should offer loans instead of unconditional assistance. These statements add fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding United States foreign policy, alliance commitments, and the delicate balance between financial obligations and security considerations on the international stage. The controversy sparked by Trump's comments underscores the complexities of navigating diplomatic relations and the enduring impact of his influence on American foreign policy discourse.





MENAFN12022024000045015687ID1107839699