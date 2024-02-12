Israel discovers terror tunnel under UN agency HQ

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, the Israeli military has reported the discovery of a Hamas tunnel and a clandestine data center beneath the vacated premises of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a tunnel entrance was identified near a United Nations-sponsored school, extending half a mile in length and reaching a depth of 60 feet. The tunnel passed beneath the main headquarters of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip, and the IDF contends that the United Nations agency's facilities provided electricity to the underground complex.



The IDF asserted that the subterranean compound served as a significant asset for Hamas' military intelligence, raising questions about the use of UNRWA's facilities in supporting such activities. Additionally, the Israeli army claimed to have discovered "large quantities" of weapons, including rifles and grenades, at the main office of the UN agency.



UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini responded to these allegations by stating that the agency had no knowledge of what was beneath its headquarters in Gaza. Lazzarini mentioned that the United Nations staff had been evacuated on October 12, and he expressed an inability to confirm or comment on Israel's assertions, highlighting that UNRWA lacks the military and security expertise to conduct inspections of its premises.



Lazzarini's response drew criticism from Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who rejected the explanations as "an affront to common sense" and called for Lazzarini's prompt resignation. The unfolding situation raises concerns about the use of United Nations facilities in the region for potentially illicit purposes and adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian dynamics. The discovery of the tunnel and secret data center beneath the UNRWA headquarters underscores the challenges in navigating the intricate geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.



