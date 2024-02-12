NATO-Russia conflict possibly to continue for decades

(MENAFN) In a stark warning, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member countries to brace for a prolonged confrontation with Russia, one that could span decades. Stoltenberg emphasized the need for a substantial increase in defense production capabilities within the alliance, expressing concerns about the ill-preparedness of Western economies for a protracted conflict with Moscow. As Russian forces position themselves to capture the key Donbass stronghold of Avdeevka, and with Ukraine's counteroffensive losing momentum, Stoltenberg stressed the urgency of addressing the worsening shortage of manpower and ammunition faced by Kiev.



In an interview with Germany's Die Welt newspaper, Stoltenberg highlighted the necessity for NATO members to enhance arms production to meet the growing demands of Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of swiftly transitioning from peacetime manufacturing to accelerated production essential for conflict situations. Acknowledging the challenges on the ground, particularly along the front lines, Stoltenberg urged NATO to restore and expand its industrial base promptly.



The Secretary-General disclosed that NATO recently inked contracts worth USD1.2 billion for the production of approximately 220,000 155-millimeter artillery shells. This marks a significant investment, bringing the bloc's total spending on ammunition deals to over USD10 billion in the past six months. However, Stoltenberg pointed out that these contracts won't be fulfilled until the end of 2025. Furthermore, previous commitments, including a million artillery shells pledged by the European Union to Ukraine, have yet to be met. The strain on American stockpiles, depleted by efforts to arm both Ukraine and Israel, has added to the challenges.



Additionally, a USD61 billion military aid package promised by the White House remains stalled in Congress.



Stoltenberg clarified that NATO is not actively seeking war with Russia but emphasized the necessity of preparing for a confrontation that could extend over several decades. He expressed concerns that a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine might embolden further aggression, potentially spreading to other countries. The Secretary-General's candid remarks underscore the gravity of the current geopolitical situation and the imperative for NATO to fortify itself in the face of evolving challenges in its relationship with Russia.



