Copper Sulfate Market Exclusive Overview Report | 2021-2030

Copper Sulfate Market Growth

The demand for electrical & electronic and textile products, along with the rise in global food demand leading to increased need for agrochemicals.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Copper Sulfate Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report highlights the following key insights:

Market Overview:

The global copper sulfate industry was valued at $0.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Drivers:

- The demand for electrical & electronic and textile products, along with the rise in global food demand leading to increased need for agrochemicals, are significant factors driving the growth of the copper sulfate market.

- However, concerns regarding health issues associated with copper sulfate consumption and the increasing production of eco-friendly agricultural products pose challenges to market growth. Nonetheless, rapid advancements in electrical and construction technologies are expected to create new opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Impact:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted infrastructure projects in developing countries, resulting in a decline in demand for copper sulfate.

Conversely, there was an increase in demand from the healthcare industry during the pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

- Type: The Pentahydrate segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The Anhydrous segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- Application: The agriculture segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the chemicals segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030, primarily driven by significant consumers of copper sulfate in countries like China and India.

Key Market Players:

Leading players in the global copper sulfate market include Blue Line Corp., Beneut Enterprise Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd., among others.

