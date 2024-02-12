Pune Engineer Kills Mother, Blaming Her For His Divorce

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Feb 12 (IANS) In a shocker, a Pune engineer slit the throat of his visiting middle-aged mother after holding her responsible for his recent divorce, officials of Khadki Police Station said here on Monday.

The incident occurred late on February 10 at the Range Hills quarters of the accused, Dnyaneshwar S. Pawar, 35, working as an engineer with the Khadki Ammunition Factory's telecom department.

He has been arrested from Shirdi pilgrimage town in Ahmednagar, and will be produced before a Magistrate Court in Khadki this afternoon for remand.

According to preliminary investigations, Pawar was apparently disturbed after undergoing a divorce from his wife some time ago, so was living and working alone in Khadki, officials said.

Last week, he called up and requested his mother, Gunfabai S. Pawar, 56, living in Shrirampur, Ahmednagar district, to visit and spend some time with him and she readily agreed.

However, just before midnight, Dnyaneshwar slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, packed up his belongings, locked up the house and fled from the crime scene in the early hours.

On February 11, the neighbours saw the locked house and finding it unusual they finally summoned the Khadki Police, said ASI B. R. Bhalerao.

When they entered the Pawars' home, the Khadki Police came across Gunfabai's body lying in a pool of blood, with Dnyaneshwar missing from the place and nobody having any inkling of her whereabouts.

The Khadki Police immediately launched a probe, deployed tech-intel, activated informers, scanned CCTVs' footage to finally zero in on him late on Sunday, and nabbed him from Shirdi pilgrimage town in Ahmednagar.

"He has been brought to Khadi for further investigations and shall be produced before a Magistrate Court here later today (Feb.12)," said Bhalerao.

The accused has confessed to his diabolic act and indicated that he nursed a grudge against her as she reportedly was responsible for his divorce some time ago.

--IANS

