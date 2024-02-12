Google Pixel Wins For Second Year In A Row At The 2024 Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Homes and Squarespace Fumble during the Big Game

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Pixel is the big winner in strategic advertising rankings for the second year in a row with its 'Javier in Frame' spot in the 20th Kellogg School of Management Super Bowl Advertising Review.

Other brands that earned top marks included Mountain Dew's 'Having A Blast' and Dove's 'Hard Knocks.' Not all advertisers had a winning night, including Home, Temu and Squarespace, which received low grades during this year's Super Bowl.

"Google Pixel has clearly figured out the formula to success for advertising in the Super Bowl," said Derek Rucker, the Sandy & Morton Goldman professor of entrepreneurial studies in marketing and co-lead of the school's Ad Review. "Once again the company was able to demonstrate a new technology that enhances the user experience, while also connecting with viewers in an unexpected, emotional way."

Overall, the panel saw many brands lead with relatable creative, a remarkably carefree tonality and a focus on comedic relief. However, some brands fumbled a huge opportunity and a multi-million-dollar investment, like Homes, which aired three spots over the game and failed to deliver a compelling benefit resulting in a low rating from the Kellogg panel.

Among the favorite ads was Dove, returning to the Super Bowl this year after breaking an 18-year hiatus last year. The brand continued to impress the panel by showing strong linkage to the brand's purpose and impact, bringing awareness to the Dove Self-Esteem Project and body confidence. Another favorite was CeraVe, which featured actor Michael Cera and a unique play on his surname's similarity to the name of the skincare line - showcasing how a celebrity appearance can be impactful without overshadowing the product benefit.

"It was a great year for advertising, and we saw very few brands miss the mark. Spots attracted attention with strong linkage, solid branding and utilized 'celebrity wow'." said Tim Calkins, clinical professor of marketing and co-lead of the Ad Review.

The Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review uses a academic framework known as

ADPLAN to evaluate the strategic effectiveness of Super Bowl spots. The acronym helps viewers grade ads based on Attention, Distinction, Positioning, Linkage, Amplification and Net Equity. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the experiential event which has become a longstanding and cherished tradition in the Kellogg marketing community.

