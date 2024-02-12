TN Governor Refuses To Read Customary Address In Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Monday refused to read out the customary address on the opening day of the state Legislative Assembly session.

Governor said that he has disagreements over the customary address based on factual and moral grounds.

While addressing the house, the Governor said that lending his voice to these pages would constitute constitutional travesty and concluded his address.

“Hence with respect to the House I conclude my address,” the Governor said.

He also alleged that his request and advice to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the address has been ignored.

“I wish for a productive and healthy discussion for the good of the people,” the Governor said while concluding his address.

Following his short speech, Speaker M. Appavu began reading out the Tamil version of the Governor's approved address to the House.

On January 9, 2023, the Governor had stormed out of the assembly after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin moved a resolution urging the Speaker to take on record only the approved text of the Governor's address.

Stalin had moved the resolution after the Governor had skipped certain portions of the address.

--IANS

aal/dan