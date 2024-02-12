Tough On Quotas, Maratha Leader Warns 'No Idea What Will Happen After Feb 15'

(MENAFN- IANS) Jalna (Maharashtra), Feb 12 (IANS) On his fourth hunger strike in seven months, Shiv Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday warned that he could not predict what would happen after Thursday (February 15) if the government does not take concrete measures for declaring Maratha quotas as promised.

On this third day of his hunger strike, Jarange-Patil reiterated that the latest round of agitation will continue till "the assurances and orders of the government are implemented and the Marathas get all the benefits".

He was interacting with mediapersons at his village Antaravali-Sarati here this morning as hordes of his supporters thronged around him, many expressing concerns and anxiety, for him (Jarange-Patil) and the cause being fought since August, 2023

Jarange-Patil pointed out that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MahaYuti government issued the draft notification (January 26) for expanding the OBC quotas to include Kunbi-Marathas and Maratha-Kunbis, besides the 'sage-soyare' (the family bloodline).

"The draft is not enough. It must be enacted into a law. What is the government waiting for? They should immediately take steps to convert the notification into a law. If the government fails to take appropriate steps by February 15, I don't know what the Marathas will do. You have already witnessed what happened when they marched towards Mumbai last month,' he declared.

"As you all have sons and daughters, we also have our children... We don't want to challenge the Mandal Commission in the courts. You live and let us also live. Give us justice," said Jarange-Patil in a gritty tone.

According to present indications, the state government is likely to convene a Special Session of the Legislature to announce the Maratha quotas this month, as assured by Shinde in December, 2023.

