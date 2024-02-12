JPSB Group Opens Regional Headquarters In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Pressat) JPSB Group, a leading independent global financial technology consultancy to the investment management community, is very excited to announce the formal incorporation of their business and opening of their regional headquarters in Riyadh.

The fast-growing business, founded by Kiran Bhogal, enables organisations including asset managers and insurance companies as well as public and private investment funds to adapt, evolve and grow through the design and delivery of innovative IT solutions and to unlock the potential of their existing technology, leading to improved profitability, efficiency, and operational resilience.

Kiran Bhogal, CEO of JPSB Group:“We are very proud to have received confirmation of our business incorporation. With the new office in Riyadh serving as our regional headquarters, we are now formally open for business and absolutely committed to serving the institutional technology needs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the wider region of GCC countries.

"JPSB Group is one of a select few consultancies acknowledged by major software vendors as a trusted partner with a significant track record of successful technology implementations and market-leading after care. Our global business has grown considerably over the past few years, yet we remain dedicated to our strong company values of integrity, respect and endeavour. We always put our clients first and strive to exceed their expectations.

"This is an extremely important step in the development of the JPSB Group and we are absolutely committed to making a sustainable and lasting contribution to both the local and regional economy, deploying the latest technology, building the necessary skills profiles and transferring knowledge, all with the aim of playing our part in helping to make Vision 2030 a reality.”