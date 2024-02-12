Kaj Labs & AGII Announce $25M Commitment To Develop AI-Powered Products For Lithosphere (LITHO) Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization, and AGII, a Web3 AI platform, are proud to announce their joint commitment of $25 million to develop AI-powered products for the Lithosphere (LITHO) Ecosystem.







The strategic partnership aims to leverage the scalability and high-performance capabilities of Lithosphere (LITHO) Ecosystem's blockchain to create innovative solutions that harness the power of artificial intelligence. By combining KaJ Labs' expertise in decentralized technology with AGII's advanced AI capabilities, the collaboration seeks to drive forward the evolution of Web3 applications.

"Our joint commitment with AGII represents a significant step towards unlocking the potential of AI in the Lithosphere (LITHO) Ecosystem," said J.King Kasr, CEO of KaJ Labs. "Together, we are dedicated to building next-generation AI-powered products that will benefit various industries and drive adoption of Lithosphere (LITHO) Ecosystem's blockchain technology."

The $25 million investment will fund the research, development, and deployment of AI-powered products tailored for Lithosphere (LITHO) Ecosystem's network. These products will span a range of applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT marketplaces, gaming, and more.

