Charity Concert In U.S. Raises Funds For Ukrainian Children's Treatment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Ukrainian Activists (USUA) nonprofit organized a charity concert with the participation of opera star Alina Cherkasova to raise funds to finance prosthetics treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children affected by Russian war.

USUA President Nadia Shaporynska told Ukrinform about the event.

"This concert is a part of cultural diplomacy effort, which allows us not only to spread the brutal truth about the war and the suffering the Ukrainians, including children, are going through, but also to raise funds for specific assistance," said the USUA head.

According to Sharopynska, in total, more than $2,400 was collected during the event. These funds will go to the Unbreakable project initiated by the Ukrainian House in Washington. The project's goal is to help Ukrainian children who lost their limbs as a result of the Russian war undergo prosthetics and rehabilitation procedures in the United States.

The concert took place in Alexandria, a suburb of the American capital. Representatives of the Ukrainian House in Washington, as well as the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA, addressed the audience.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this is not the first USUA charity event involving Ukrainian-American opera singer Alina Cherkasova. She is a laureate of numerous awards and international vocal competitions held in the USA, Ukraine, Italy, Spain, France, Austria, Canada, and the UK, including the World Cultural Diplomacy Award.

Cherkasova pefrorms on the world's most renowned stages, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Paris Philharmonic, the Puccini Theater in Milan, as well as opera houses across Ukraine.

Photo: USUA