War Update: 100 Combat Clashes Along Ukrainian Frontline In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 100 combat encounters have been recorded between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops in various sectors of the front.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 100 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched four missile strikes and 110 airstrikes, as well as 95 rocket salvos, on our positions and at populated areas,” the report reads, adding that the strikes killed and maimed civilians and inflicted damage and destruction on residential areas.

At night, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, launching 17 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type, of which Ukraine destroyed 14.

Border guards post video of air recon unit's FPV attackin action

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Klishchiivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Rivnopil of Donetsk region; Robotyne, Novodarivka, and Mala Tokmachka of Zaporizhzhia region; and Kachkarivka, Monastyrske, and Krynky of Kherson region.

Over 130 populaces in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, engaging in sabotage and reconnaissance activities in order to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to other war sectors.

Kupiansk area: Ukraine's defenders repelled two attacks near Ivanivka and Tabaivka, Kharkiv region.

Lyman sector: Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assaults in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

Bakhmut axis: the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy as the Russians do not abandon attempts to besiege the town. Ukraine's forces repelled 23 attacks in the Avdiyivka area and another 18 – south of Tonenke and near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

Marinka sector: Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where 32 attacks were repelled.

Ukraine downs 359 kamikazesince year-start - Zelensky

Novopavlivka area: Ukraine repelled an assault effort north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyne area.

Kherson direction: the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel Russian assaults as the Russians keep trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their forward positions despite suffering heavy losses. Ukraine successfully tackled the only assault effort run by the Russians in the past day.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are inflicting losses on Russian invasion troops in terms of manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

"Ukraine's air defense forces downed a Kh-59 guided air missile. Our missile forces hit two enemy clusters, two control points, an artillery system, and two ammunition depots," the General Staff concluded.

As reported earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggests Ukraine serve as a buffer zone between NATO and Russia since Moscow would never accept Ukraine being a member of the Alliance.

At the same time, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes the Russian war in Ukraine will drag on until Moscow realizes it is impossible for them to win, therefore the coalition of Western democracies should continue to support Ukraine, providing the nation with everything it needs to repel Russia's onslaught.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine